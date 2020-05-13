Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $87.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.