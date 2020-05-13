Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

