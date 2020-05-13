Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortive by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

FTV stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

