Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 90,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.52. 3,894,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

