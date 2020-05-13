Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 373,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. 2,007,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.