Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 36,345,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,285,184. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

