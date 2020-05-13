Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.