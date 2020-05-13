Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

