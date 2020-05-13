Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.