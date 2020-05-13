Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 108,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,341. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

