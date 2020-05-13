Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UN. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 377,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,741. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

