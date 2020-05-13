Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 350 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,800,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 106,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,437. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

