Parkgene (GENE) Hits One Day Volume of $19.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $26,303.73 and $19.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 73.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

