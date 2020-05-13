Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 233,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,188. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

