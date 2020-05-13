Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $28.00

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

GFL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 11,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

