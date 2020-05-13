Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Quiet Period Will End on May 13th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 13th. Passage Bio had issued 9,180,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,240,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.