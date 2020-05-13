Paxos Standard Hits One Day Volume of $742.58 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.30 million and $742.58 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, Iquant and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, CoinExchange, OKCoin, SouthXchange, Iquant, Kyber Network, BW.com, WazirX, FCoin, CoinEx, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinPlace, Crex24, DDEX, Bitrue, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, Coinsuper, Coinbit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Bittrex, BCEX, Bitfinex, BitMax, KuCoin, Coinall, Bit-Z, ABCC, BigONE, C2CX, TOKOK, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, MXC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

