PCSB Financial Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PCSB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $222.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

