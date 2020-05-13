Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

LITE stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. 1,375,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,695. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

