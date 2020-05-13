Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mantech International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 253,671 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,290,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 16,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

