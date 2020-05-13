Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,438 Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $2,132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,648 shares of company stock worth $4,459,964. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,576. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

