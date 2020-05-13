Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,668 Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. 46,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.