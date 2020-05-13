Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,354 OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

