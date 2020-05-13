Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,888 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.