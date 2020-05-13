Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,192 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. 78,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

