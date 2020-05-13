Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 365 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.67. The stock had a trading volume of 453,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

