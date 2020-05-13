Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,484 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ONEOK by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in ONEOK by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ONEOK by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

