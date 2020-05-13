Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $178.07. 1,040,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,569. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.30. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

