Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,092. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.88. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

