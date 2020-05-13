Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 72.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after acquiring an additional 193,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $168,070,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,773,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,501. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

