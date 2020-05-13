Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE AN traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

