Pearl River Capital LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 131,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,958. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

