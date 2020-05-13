Pearl River Capital LLC Has $131,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. 3,720,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

