Pearl River Capital LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $134,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $56,390,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 937,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

HAS stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. 68,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

