Pearl River Capital LLC Has $145,000 Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in DXC Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

DXC Technology stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 353,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

