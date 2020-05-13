Pearl River Capital LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $301.36. 2,054,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,807. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

