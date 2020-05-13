Pearl River Capital LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $6.69 on Wednesday, hitting $120.59. 1,889,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,784. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,408.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

