Pearl River Capital LLC Has $186,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of PPG traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

