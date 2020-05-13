Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $109,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 678,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,221. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.