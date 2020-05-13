Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $132,000 in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 93,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

