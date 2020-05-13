Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $159,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,898. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

