Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders acquired a total of 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

