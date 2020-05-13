Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Times by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in New York Times by 115.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

NYT traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 95,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,523. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

