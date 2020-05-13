Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,992,000 after buying an additional 398,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,325,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,121,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

AMG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 40,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,738. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,234. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

