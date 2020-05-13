Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 853,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,764. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

