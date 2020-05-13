Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 127,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,865. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

