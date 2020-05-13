Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,563 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,617,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. 2,297,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

