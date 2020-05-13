Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,563 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,617,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. 2,297,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit