Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 2,929,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,208. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

