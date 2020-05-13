Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 29,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 279,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,224,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $13.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.37. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

