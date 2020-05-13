Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. 21,365,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

